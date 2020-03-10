Goldman Sachs To Invest Up To $275M In Solar Energy JV

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs will invest up to $275 million in a joint venture with TELOS Clean Energy that will focus on solar power projects, the clean energy company said Tuesday. Goldman Sachs' Alternative Energy Investing Group, which is part of its Merchant Banking Division, will invest up to $275 million to finance the venture's activities and can own assets, the announcement said. The venture plans to develop, own and operate distributed solar power projects, referring to projects in which the electricity is produced near where it is used. "This joint venture with TELOS is an example of our commitment to investments in...

