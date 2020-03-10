JLL Partners Joins Medical Industry Veteran In $100M JV

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Private equity shop JLL Partners said Tuesday it has joined forces with a biomedical industry veteran in a $100 million joint venture focused on developing materials for medical devices and procedures. Renovo Health Inc., as the partnership is called, will focus on materials technologies that can support the medical industry. JLL, a middle-market private equity firm based in New York, said its initial commitment of $100 million would capitalize the venture and fund future acquisitions and growth. The other venture partner, Bart Doedens, is the former CEO of medical device company Collagen Matrix and previously helped lead surgical products company Biomet...

