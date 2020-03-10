Trump's Payroll Tax Cut Rebuffed By Dems, Rep. Neal Says

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A payroll tax cut suggested by President Donald Trump to address potential economic fallout from the new coronavirus is unlikely to pass the House, Democratic House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said Tuesday. President Donald Trump has proposed a payroll tax cut to help stimulate the economy after possible fallout from COVID-19. (AP) Neal, D-Mass., said that while his caucus in the House of Representatives is working with the Trump administration to craft a stimulus package, he would not be willing to include a payroll tax cut as part of that legislation. “At the moment, [a payroll tax cut]...

