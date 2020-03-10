FTC Settlement Expands Influencer Endorsement Guidance

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- On March 6, the Federal Trade Commission announced that Teami LLC — a company that sells teas and skincare products — agreed to settle charges that it promoted its products using deceptive health claims and endorsements by influencers who failed to clearly disclose that they were being paid for their posts. At the same time, the FTC announced that it had sent letters to 10 of the influencers who were engaged by the company, warning them that they could also be held personally liable for failing to make these disclosures. Companies that make health claims will want to carefully review the...

