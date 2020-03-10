EDNY Joins SDNY In Banning Those Exposed To Coronavirus

Law360, New York (March 10, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT) -- The Eastern District of New York on Monday joined its colleagues across the East River in restricting access to courthouses in response to the new coronavirus outbreak, barring people who have recently traveled to the hardest-hit countries or those who have come in contact with the illness, known as COVID-19. Chief U.S. District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf said in an administrative order that anyone who has traveled to China, Italy, Iran, Japan or South Korea within the last 14 days is banned from entering EDNY courthouses. The list of countries may be updated as further guidance is received, the judge said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS