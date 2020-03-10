Trump Eyes Brazil As Next 'Trade Package' Partner

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s strategy of pursuing small-scale trade accords continued in earnest over the weekend when he and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vowed to “deepen discussions for a bilateral trade package” later this year. Trump welcomed Bolsonaro for a visit to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where the two leaders said that pursuing a new trade deal would help strengthen their countries’ economic relationship. “To this end, they instructed their trade officials to deepen discussions for a bilateral trade package this year, with a view towards intensifying the economic partnership between their two countries,” a joint statement from the leaders read...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS