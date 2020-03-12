US Cos. Again Lead European Patent Filers Thanks To AI, 5G

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:09 AM EDT) -- Companies and inventors based in the United States were once again the top applicants for European patents in 2019, with new growth spurred by 5G and artificial intelligence technologies, according to data released Thursday by the European Patent Office. About a quarter of the 181,406 patent applications submitted to the EPO in 2019 were from U.S. filers, with United Technologies, Qualcomm and General Electric leading the pack. The EPO noted particular growth in the areas of computer technology, which includes many AI-related inventions, and digital communications, like those involving 5G. “U.S. patent applications grew strongly at the EPO in 2019, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS