Cooley Adds Ex-Covington Pro To NY Capital Markets Team

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP has bolstered its New York City capital markets practice with the addition of former Covington & Burling LLP partner Eric Blanchard, a veteran dealmaker who specializes in advising life sciences companies. Blanchard began work on Monday, taking with him a practice that counsels private and public companies plus investment banks that underwrite offerings. Blanchard said his strengths mesh well with Cooley, a firm he has worked with on many deals over his more than 20-year career. “They have a critical mass in representing technology companies and life sciences companies, and that’s where I spend a lot of my time,”...

