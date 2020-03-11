Volkswagen Can't Get Claims Re-Axed In Long-Running IPR

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't reinvalidate a trio of EmeraChem's patent claims covering technology for cleaning car engines, which were challenged by Volkswagen, after reviving them in 2017. A three-judge panel on Tuesday knocked down Volkswagen Group of America Inc.'s argument that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board should have once again found those claims invalid. The judges didn't expand on their decision to affirm the PTAB's ruling. The fight between the companies dates back to 2014, when EmeraChem Holding LLC accused Volkswagen of infringing five patents. The Tennessee-based chemistry company makes a range of products geared toward reducing pollutants from gasoline-powered...

