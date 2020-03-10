EEOC Scales Back Its Top Lawyer's Power To File Suits

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday curbed the ability of the agency’s top lawyer to bring certain types of bias and harassment cases on her own without first getting the commission to sign off, including matters that tee up challenges to circuit court precedent. The five-member commission, which currently has two vacant seats, adjusted the litigation authority of the agency’s general counsel, a position currently held by Sharon Fast Gustafson. In an updated delegation of litigation authority signed by EEOC Chair Janet Dhillon that took effect Tuesday, the EEOC made numerous changes to the way its GC can unilaterally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS