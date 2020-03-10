Coronavirus Derails Eagerly Awaited New York Opioid Trial

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT) -- A highly anticipated trial pitting the New York attorney general against major drug companies accused of destroying communities by recklessly selling opioid painkillers was pushed back Tuesday because of coronavirus concerns, sources said. The long-awaited trial was postponed Tuesday due to increasing concerns about the coronavirus, which has infected at least 142 people in New York. (AP) New York Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo postponed the trial, previously set to start March 20, at the direction of Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks. A status conference has been scheduled for April 14 to see if the trial can begin around that...

