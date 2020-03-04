New York Court Refuses To Delay March Opioid Trial

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court has denied a bid from several pharmaceutical companies to delay the March 20 trial date for a suit by the state attorney general and two counties accusing the companies of contributing to the national opioid crisis. The state appellate panel's Tuesday order did not elaborate on its reasoning for denying a stay in the trial on claims brought by the State of New York, Suffolk County and Nassau County against companies including Johnson & Johnson and Cardinal Health. Drugmakers Mallinckrodt LLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA are also named in the attorney general’s suit,...

