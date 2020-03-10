Dems Pitch Bill To Shed Light On Lump Sum Pension Payouts

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation that would require pension plan sponsors to give "critical information" to plan participants when offering them lump sum buyouts, about a year after the Trump administration abandoned new regulations for the practice. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. — the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee — introduced the Information Needed for Financial Options Risk Mitigation, or INFORM, Act on Monday, according to her statement. "No one should ever have to make a decision that could seriously affect their plans to securely retire without being given all the information they need to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS