2nd Circ. Revives Ex-Police Dept. Worker's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday breathed new life into a former East Haven Police Department employee's age bias suit, finding there was enough evidence that she felt she had to retire or risk being fired after taking a can of biscuit dough from a communal kitchen area. A three-judge panel said that a Connecticut federal judge jumped the gun in tossing Dyanna L. Green's Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act suit against the town of East Haven, and kicked the case back to the lower court for further consideration. The district court found that a worker...

