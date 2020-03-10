Holland & Knight Brings Back Partner From Nelson Mullins

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP announced Tuesday that it is bringing back a litigation partner from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP to bolster its Jacksonville, Florida, office. Frank Morreale told Law360 that he's returning to the fold after six years at Nelson Mullins because of the growth he's seen in the firm since he left, and the expansion of its offices and resources. "You're always thinking, as a lawyer, 'How can I best serve our clients?'" he said. "And often, it's beyond just me as a lawyer, it goes into the firm, and resources, and offices and things like that."...

