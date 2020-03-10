Covidien, Ethicon Revisit IP Rivalry As Device Trial Closes

Law360, Boston (March 10, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Medical device rivals Covidien and Ethicon on Tuesday fought the latest round in their long-running intellectual property feud, delivering closing arguments in a Massachusetts federal court trial over patents on competing surgical tools for cutting and sealing blood vessels. Over four hours in U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin's third-floor courtroom, lawyers for the companies sparred in a familiar fashion over whether Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.'s Enseal device infringes two of Covidien LP's patents. The two attorneys — Mark D. Fowler of DLA Piper for Covidien, and William F. Cavanaugh Jr. of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP for Ethicon —...

