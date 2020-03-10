Everlaw Snags $62M, Nabs DOJ's Approval For Federal Use

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Litigation management software provider Everlaw Inc. has secured $62 million from a group of investors led by the growth equity investment fund of Google's parent company and Menlo Ventures, and the company's platform has been approved for federal use by the U.S. Department of Justice, Everlaw said Tuesday. The Series C funding round was co-led by CapitalG, the growth equity investment firm of Google parent Alphabet Inc., and California-based venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, according to a blog post on the company's website written by Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. Additional participants in the new capital injection include existing Everlaw investors Andreessen Horowitz...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS