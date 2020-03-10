BREAKING: DC Circ. Rules Dems Should Get All Of Mueller Grand Jury Docs

Law360, Washington (March 10, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to give the House Judiciary Committee redacted portions of grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference. A three-judge panel's 2-1 ruling affirms a lower court ruling. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, however, a President Donald Trump appointee who joined the bench last year and previously worked at the Office of Management and Budget, dissented. Tuesday's ruling comes more than four months after U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, who oversaw a grand jury that heard evidence uncovered by Mueller in the two-year investigation into Russian interference in...

