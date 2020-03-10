DC Circ. Rules Dems Should Get All Mueller Grand Jury Docs

Law360, Washington (March 10, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to give the House Judiciary Committee redacted portions of grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference. A three-judge panel's 2-1 ruling affirms a lower court ruling from October, a significant victory for House Democrats who wanted to use the secret grand jury evidence Mueller gathered in his two-year probe to determine whether President Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense, including lying in some of his answers to the special counsel. Mueller didn't find sufficient evidence to establish that a conspiracy existed between the Trump campaign...

