IRS Can’t Enforce Songwriter’s $20M Lien, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service cannot enforce a $20 million lien on assets held by a Motown songwriter’s partnership because the agency did not show that royalty assets were transferred to avoid paying taxes, the Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday. A Michigan federal court correctly held in April 2018 that Eddie Holland Jr.’s transfer of royalty assets, generated from a catalog of popular songs that includes “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Where Did Our Love Go,” was not done for fraudulent purposes, the three-judge panel unanimously ruled. The IRS cannot impose the lien because it did not prove that the transfer of assets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS