Chinese Cos. Want New Surrogate In Chlorine Duty Probe

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Two Chinese companies challenged duties on their chlorine disinfectant products in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday, alleging that the U.S. Department of Commerce incorrectly chose Mexican pricing data as a surrogate for Chinese figures in its duty investigation. Heze Huayi and Juancheng Kangtai told the CIT that its chosen surrogate country, Mexico, doesn't have comparable financial statements to China, and that Commerce should instead use data from Malaysia to determine the tariffs on China for its disinfectant products. "The department's determination that identical production in a country, Mexico, better fulfills the statutory mandate to rely on a significant...

