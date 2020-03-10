Palm Steakhouses Gets OK For $45M Ch. 11 Sale To Landry's

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge on Monday approved the sale by the grandsons of the founders of The Palm of their ownership shares in the steakhouse chain to restaurant giant Landry’s Inc. for $45 million. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Caryl Delano signed off on the sale Monday of Bruce Bozzi Sr. and Walter Ganzi Jr.’s ownership of the chain to Golden Nugget LLC, a company owned by Landry’s, following personal and corporate bankruptcy cases marked by conflict with the restaurant’s minority shareholders. Founded in Manhattan in 1926, The Palm began expanding in 1972 under the direction of Bozzi and Ganzi, the grandsons of...

