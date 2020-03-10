Law Firm Can't Revive Bid For Privacy Suit Coverage

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that a unit of The Hartford is not obligated to fund law firm Davis & Gelshenen LLP's defense of a proposed class action alleging it unlawfully used North Carolina car crash records to solicit clients, saying a lower court properly applied two exclusions in the firm's policy. A three-judge panel of the appeals court said U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. correctly ruled last May that Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. has no duty to defend the law firm in the still-pending underlying action, called Hatch v. DeMayo. In Hatch, a proposed class of North...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS