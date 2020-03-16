Coats Rose Taps Texas Hemp Pro To Co-Lead Cannabis Group

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Coats Rose has tapped hemp and marijuana compliance expert Lisa Pittman to co-chair its cannabis law practice group in Austin, Texas, as the firm angles to capitalize on the burgeoning industrial hemp market in the Lone Star State. Pittman played a key role in developing state regulations governing the industry, drawing on several years of experience advising cannabis clients in Colorado on matters including taxes, banking, insurance and regulatory compliance. She said joining Coats Rose will allow her to stay on the cutting edge of the industry. “This is a great opportunity to take my practice to the next level with...

