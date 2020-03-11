FCC Heads Spar Over Broadband Maps Before House Panel

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission leadership clashed Wednesday morning about the state of the agency's flawed data on national broadband coverage, as Republican agency head Ajit Pai and Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel squared off on how fast they could fix the problem. During a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing to examine the FCC's budget for next year, Chicago Democrat Mike Quigley pressed Pai and Rosenworcel — the only two commission members present — about how much time the FCC would need to rework the inaccurate maps. Rosenworcel said they "could have really significant improvements within three to six months," without explaining her position. But...

