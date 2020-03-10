'Mommy Track' Accusers Fight MoFo Bid For Job Records

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP and two former attorneys who claim they were marginalized for being mothers sparred in California federal court Monday over whether the firm can obtain their employment records from Linklaters, where one serves as fintech practice leader, and Freshfields, where the other used to be an associate. In a joint letter to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, plaintiffs Joshua Klayman, the Linklaters LLP practice leader, and Sherry William, the associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, argued that Morrison & Foerster's subpoenas to those two firms are too broad and irrelevant to their sex, pay and pregnancy bias claims, and Morrison &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS