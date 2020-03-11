Vannin Settles £14M RBS Rights Issue Litigation Funding Suit

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 4:23 PM GMT) -- Litigation funder Vannin Capital PCC has resolved its English lawsuit seeking £14 million ($18 million) from the shareholders who won a £200 million settlement from Royal Bank of Scotland over its 2008 rights issue. The claim has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement on Feb. 27, according to a Tomlin order filed with the High Court in London on Monday. A spokesman for the RBS investors confirmed the settlement with Law360 but declined to comment on the terms, citing confidentiality. Vannin did not respond to a request for comment. In its 2017 lawsuit, Vannin claimed it is...

