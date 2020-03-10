Weatherford Claims Rival Poached Employees, Trade Secrets

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Oilfield equipment provider Weatherford International accused a rival Tuesday in Texas state court of conspiring with five of its former employees to use confidential information and trade secrets to steal key customers in Alaska, including Hilcorp Energy Co. Weatherford International LLC and its U.S. subsidiary, Weatherford US LP, filed suit in Harris County's 333rd District Court against Yellowjacket Oilfield Services LLC, claiming Yellowjacket courted employees who had access to confidential information and used them to usurp Weatherford's dominance in Alaska and establish its own "Alaskan Fishing" operations. The five former employees had previously worked on Weatherford's Alaskan Fishing product line, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS