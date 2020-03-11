4th Circ. Tosses $10M Fee Award In Lumber Liquidators Deal

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel ordered a recalculation of a $10 million award for attorneys representing consumers who claimed their Lumber Liquidators wood flooring had excessive formaldehyde, disagreeing with the way a lower court classified part of the value of the $36 million settlement. In a published opinion Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the $36 million settlement of multidistrict litigation alleging Lumber Liquidators falsely stated its laminate wood flooring complied with the California Air Resource Board’s formaldehyde emissions limits. But the panel sided with objectors over the $10 million attorney fee award, finding it was not properly calculated under the Class Action...

