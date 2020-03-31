Shearman & Sterling Adds 2 Partners To New Dallas Office

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP has hired two partners from Thompson & Knight LLP experienced in advising clients on private equity transactions and mergers and acquisitions to the firm’s energy industry group in Dallas. Ann Marie Cowdrey and Nathan Meredith are joining Shearman & Sterling as partners after helping clients establish joint ventures, complete private equity transfers and prepare for initial public offerings. They have also advised sellers in several billion-dollar energy asset acquisitions. The pair is the latest addition to Shearman’s new Dallas office, which opened in February. The firm recently entered the Texas market, opening an Austin office in March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS