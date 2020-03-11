Nixon Peabody Attys Face Sanctions Bid Over Docs 'Scheme'

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP attorneys are facing a sanctions bid in Maryland federal court accusing them of being "fully complicit in [a] massive scheme to subvert justice" on behalf of preschool franchise Kiddie Academy in a trademark lawsuit against a former franchisee. In a filing Tuesday, Wonder World Learning LLC said that it has "long suspected and have now confirmed" that Kiddie Academy was lying when it said that several key documents Wonder World requested in 2018 did not exist. The documents were requested after Kiddie Academy sued Wonder World in 2017, claiming the former franchisee was illegally using its intellectual property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS