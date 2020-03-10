Ex-Edwards Wildman Atty Says He Doesn't Owe Merged Firm

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A former Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP income partner says he never reached a partnership agreement with the firm that formed following a 2015 merger with Locke Lord LLP and doesn't owe the post-merger firm the more than $100,000 it is trying to collect from him. In an Illinois state court suit filed Monday, attorney Derek C. Smith said he was not permitted to vote on the merger and didn't approve of it, claiming he told the firm he wanted to leave but was asked to withhold his decision so the new firm could have time to implement a plan that would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS