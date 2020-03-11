Fort Worth Slips Ex-Firefighter's Sex Assault, Harassment Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The city of Fort Worth doesn't have to face an anonymous female ex-firefighter's claim that the city fire department's tolerance of machismo allowed superior officers and a co-worker to sexually assault and harass her, a Texas federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge John McBryde on Tuesday dismissed claims of Civil Rights Act violations and sexual harassment and assault against the city and four of six male firefighters individually named in the lawsuit, ruling the statute of limitations had expired for most of the claims and that the city was free from liability because the lawsuit didn't tie a government policy to...

