A Look At EPA's Plan To Regulate PFAS In Drinking Water

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 20, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officially announced a preliminary regulatory determination that the agency will seek to implement an enforceable maximum contaminant level, or MCL, for certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in public drinking water across the U.S. The EPA’s preliminary regulatory determination marks a key step in the agency’ implementation of its PFAS Action Plan, and is expected to result in substantial impacts to states, public water providers, citizens and industry. PFAS include over 5,000 different synthetic compounds that have been manufactured and used in a variety of consumer and industrial products since the 1930s....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS