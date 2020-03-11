Winston & Strawn Guides Health-Focused SPAC's $200M IPO

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company focused on the health care space started trading Wednesday after raising $200 million in a Winston & Strawn LLP-steered initial public offering, even as IPOs are generally down amid market turmoil. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. units opened at $10.18 on Wednesday after the company priced 20 million units at $10 apiece on Tuesday. The units are trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFPHU. New York-based DFP is a SPAC, also called a blank-check company, meaning it is a shell entity that raises money through an IPO to fund an acquisition. DFP is seeking a target...

