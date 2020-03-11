Top UK Court Urged To Overturn Retailer ATM Tax Decision

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 6:26 PM GMT) -- Government officials urged the U.K. Supreme Court on Wednesday not to intervene in their assessment of the property rates of Tesco, Sainsbury's and the Co-op Group and instead overturn a ruling allowing the supermarket giants to avoid millions of pounds in tax bills. Timothy Morshead QC, representing officers from HM Revenue & Customs' Valuation Office Agency, said the Court of Appeal took the wrong perspective when it "anomalously" ruled in November 2018 that the supermarkets should not be taxed separately for automatic teller machines built into the outside walls of their retail sites. "The consistent theme present in this case and all...

