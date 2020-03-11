RBS Must Pay For Carbon Credit VAT Fraud, Judge Says

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 6:36 PM GMT) -- The Royal Bank of Scotland could be on the hook for tens of millions of pounds after a London judge found that two former carbon credit traders turned a blind eye to a massive value-added tax fraud scheme and then lied at trial to cover their tracks. High Court Judge Richard Snowden ruled Tuesday that the Royal Bank of Scotland, which recently changed its name to NatWest Markets, was liable to a number of defunct companies hit with massive tax bills on the credits for dishonest assistance and knowingly being a party to fraudulent trades between two former employees and CarbonDesk,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS