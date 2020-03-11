BlackRock Tech Platform Shouldn’t Get Tax Break, ECJ Told

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- An adviser to the European Union’s top court told judges Wednesday that they should reject a bid by global asset manager BlackRock to exempt its technology platform from value-added tax under a provision meant to protect special investment funds. Advocate General Priit Pikamäe said in his nonbinding opinion to the European Court of Justice that BlackRock’s platform, which handles compliance and other investment management services for conventional and special investment funds, or SIFs, doesn’t qualify for the VAT exemption under EU law. Article 135(1)(g) of the EU’s main VAT directive exempts the management of SIFs "as defined by member states,” but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS