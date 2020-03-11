Pa. Justices To Mull Mechanics' Lien Challenge Procedures

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday that it would consider an appeal over the proper procedure for challenging a mechanics' lien, after a divided lower appellate court said a Delaware County couple missed their opportunity to eliminate one against their property. The Pennsylvania justices agreed to hear an appeal brought by William and Melanie King, who claimed that a contractor had not filed an affidavit of service for a $131,000 lien on their property in 2013. But the Kings did not ask to strike the lien until after they won a trial over its enforcement and their alleged breach of contract. When the...

