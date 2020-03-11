Vermont Sues Clearview AI Over Facial Data Collection

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Vermont's attorney general is going after Clearview AI's practice of scraping billions of facial data points from the internet, while knocking the startup's data security claims as misleading. Attorney General TJ Donovan filed a lawsuit and motion for preliminary injunction in state court Tuesday, saying the New York-based facial recognition company must immediately stop committing unfair and deceptive acts in violation of Vermont's Consumer Protection Act and data privacy laws. Clearview sells data to public and private clients including law enforcement agencies, big box stores and universities. Clients can identify a person by uploading a photograph and comparing it to the...

