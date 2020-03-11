AFL-CIO, Other Groups Urge Congress Against Payroll Tax Cut

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Groups including the AFL-CIO and tax policy organizations requested Wednesday that lawmakers avoid enacting a payroll tax cut, which President Donald Trump recently floated as a way to counter economic fallout related to the coronavirus outbreak. Thirteen groups, which also included the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, argued in a letter that lawmakers had more effective tools at their disposal for addressing economic concerns associated with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Payroll tax cuts “would provide little immediate stimulus to the economy because they would be relatively inefficient and paid out in small increments over time," the letter said....

