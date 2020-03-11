Akerman Atty Gets Canned From Storage Co.'s TM Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday disqualified an Akerman LLP attorney from a storage company's trademark intellectual property suit after it was determined that he previously represented the company in creating marks now central to the case. U.S. District Judge James Graham sided with Storage Cap Management LP, which had said that Roy Zachariah, a partner at Akerman, provided the storage company with legal advice concerning several trademarks, including a trademark for its new self-storage business, Store Space. Zachariah's previous involvement with Storage Cap constitutes a conflict because another Akerman partner, David Brafman, represents defendant SpareSpace Storage LLC in the present...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS