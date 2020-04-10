Schiff Hardin Adds Trusts And Estates Atty To Chicago Office

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Schiff Hardin LLP has added an attorney who helps high net worth individuals and families plan and preserve their wealth to bolster its Chicago office and private client practice group as a whole, the firm has announced. Christopher Roman joined Schiff Hardin's private clients, trusts and estates practice group in March after working for about a year and a half at Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP. He's the fourth estate planning attorney Schiff has added in six months as it continues to expand the practice group in New York and Chicago, according to the firm. Roman told Law360 on Friday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS