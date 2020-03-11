6th Circ. Revives 'Over The Hill' Salesman's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit put an age discrimination suit against a Ford dealership back in gear Wednesday, saying a fired salesman's claims that he faced a "medley of ageist slurs" before being replaced by a younger worker should go before a jury. A three-judge panel unanimously reversed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Tarnow that awarded summary judgment to Huntington Ford Inc. over discrimination claims brought by former salesman Dennis Willard, who says he was ridiculed and ultimately ousted because of his age. The panel said Judge Tarnow was wrong to find that Willard didn't present enough evidence of age...

