Clark Hill Adds Construction Atty From Offit Kurman In Philly

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC added a construction attorney from Offit Kurman as a member in its Philadelphia office, the firm said recently. Kevin Watson has experience with contract preparation, risk management and construction litigation. He has worked with domestic and international contractors as well as project owners and design experts, and has appeared in federal, state and international courts, Clark Hill’s March 11 announcement said. Watson said Clark Hill’s large platform was a major draw. “Clark Hill is a larger firm with a bigger footprint to expand my practice,” Watson told Law360. The firm also has “a robust construction business unit that...

