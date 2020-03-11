State Immunity Tops Patent Venue Rules, UT Tells Justices

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The University of Texas has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision that forced its infringement suit against Boston Scientific out of Texas federal court and into Delaware, arguing that the state’s sovereign immunity frees it from the usual patent venue rules. UT, which saw its suit moved out of Western District of Texas to a federal court in Delaware, where Boston Scientific is incorporated, told the high court on March 6 that states should not have to "chase" a patent infringer to a sister state just to get relief in court. "Left alone, this outcome will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS