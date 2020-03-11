Curtis Seeks $1.3M From AI Company Over Unpaid Fees

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A U.K.-based artificial intelligence company isn't showing its smarts by neglecting to pay over £1 million ($1.3 million) to Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP for legal work already rendered, the firm told a New York federal court. The Southern District of New York should compel Elutions Inc. to pay Curtis the money with interest, as the company has only paid £544,844 of the nearly £1.6 million in legal services it received, according to the complaint filed Tuesday. Curtis struck the contract with Elutions Europe Holdings, a subsidiary of Elutions, according to the complaint. Following the European subsidiary’s dissolution, Curtis sought...

