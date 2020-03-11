Morgan Lewis Leads Fintech Co. To $50M In Funding

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Morgan Lewis-represented financial technology company that helps process payments for small and medium-sized businesses said Wednesday it has raised $50 million in its second funding round, with help from a group of investors that includes ex-Twitter executives' venture capital fund. San Francisco-based SpotOn Transact Inc. said backers of its Series B funding round included 01 Advisors, a venture capital and private equity firm founded by former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and other former executives from the social media giant. The round also included Dragoneer Investment Group, Franklin Templeton Investments and EPIQ Capital Group, SpotOn said. The company will use some of its new...

