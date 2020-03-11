Prominent Privacy Conference Called Off Over Virus Concerns

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The International Association of Privacy Professionals announced Wednesday that it has canceled its annual privacy conference in Washington, D.C., amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The Global Privacy Summit, which was scheduled to take place from April 5-8, touts itself as the world's leading privacy event, bringing together high-ranking regulators in the U.S. and E.U. and influential privacy executives from the private sector. Summit organizers say they had expected more than 5,000 participants this year from 60 countries around the globe. "Ultimately, the IAPP has prioritized the well-being and safety of our community and the communities that our attendees return to,...

