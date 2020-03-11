Canadian Auto Parts Co. Files For Bankruptcy In Quebec

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Canadian auto parts maker Spectra Premium Industries has started insolvency proceedings in a Quebec court, saying U.S. tariffs on Chinese parts, market changes and losses in its new Swedish division have left it with about $100 million in debt. Spectra asked the court for insolvency protection Tuesday, saying after two years of losses it can no longer meet its obligations as they come due and that it needs time to reorganize and eliminate its less profitable product lines. "Our senior management team believes that this decision, difficult as it may be, remains the best option to move the organization forward with...

